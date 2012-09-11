MOVES-State Street Global Advisors, Third Avenue Management LLC

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS (SSgA)

The asset management unit of State Street Corp said it has appointed Greg Ehret as global chief operating officer, a newly created position. He will assume the position effective immediately.

Ehret, currently based in London and a 20-year SSgA veteran, headed the EMEA business. Mike Karpik, senior managing director, will assume Ehret’s current responsibilities as head of EMEA.

THIRD AVENUE MANAGEMENT LLC

The investment advisory firm, said it has named David L. Resnick president and a member of its investment team.

Previously, Resnick was chairman of Rothschild Inc’s global financing advisory practice, where he led the firm’s restructuring, debt advisory and equity advisory businesses.

LEGG MASON INC

The money manager said Chief Executive Mark Fetting will resign effective Oct. 1, and named Joseph Sullivan interim CEO as the firm grapples with customer withdrawals.

REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP

The consumer finance company said its Chief Financial Officer Robert Barry had decided to retire to spend more time with his family.

NYSE TECHNOLOGIES

The commercial technology division of NYSE Euronext, said it appointed Jon Robson as chief executive officer of NYSE Technologies. Robson joins NYSE Technologies from Thomson Reuters Corp .

ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD

Bermuda insurer Aspen has recruited a senior executive at Barclays as its new finance director, leaving another position for the British bank’s new chief executive to fill.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The bank named former Fortigent chief investment officer Nathan Sonnenberg as a new director of investments for its ultra-wealthy Abbot Downing business.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The international banking group appointed Patrick Lee as head of origination and client coverage and co-head wholesale banking, Singapore. He joins Standard Chartered after four years as Nomura Holdings Inc’s managing director, head of South East Asia investment banking.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC

The bank said Drew Brick has been appointed as head of the RBS Market Strategy team in Asia Pacific. Rob Ryan has been appointed as director and Gao Qi as vice president in the same team.

AXA GROUP

AXA China Region Insurance Company Ltd (“AXA Hong Kong”) announced today that it appointed Xavier Lestrade as chief distribution officer, with immediate effect.

AXA UK appointed Yves Masson as Chief Executive of its personal direct and partnerships business.

DALTON STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

The global investment management firm said it appointed Eleanor Lee as an analyst to work on its European equities team.

INSIGHT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (GLOBAL) LTD

The asset manager said it hired Cathy Braganza as senior credit analyst. She joins Insight from Citi.

ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO LTD

The private independent bank appointed Liz Bottomley as head of private banking. She takes up her new role with Arbuthnot Latham with immediate effect.

TROIKA DIALOG

The investment company which is a part of the Sberbank Group appointed Peter Holowka as head of E-FX, managing director. He joins from Unicredit, where he was the global head of eCommerce CIB.

PRAMERICA REAL ESTATE INVESTORS

The European arm of the real estate investment advisory and management business of Prudential Financial Inc named Michael Gallagher an associate portfolio manager responsible for managing UK and European strategies.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager appointed Ed Collinge to the position of senior client advisor for UK and European strategic insurance sales. Collinge was previously the head of capital management at Legal & General’s annuity business.