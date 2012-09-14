FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Marsh Inc, Mazars, Nova Ljubljanska Banka
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 14, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

MOVES- Marsh Inc, Mazars, Nova Ljubljanska Banka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NOVA LJUBLJANSKA BANKA

Slovenia’s largest bank, financially troubled Nova Ljubljanska Banka, named economist Janko Medja as chief executive after his predecessor resigned in December.

MARSH INC

The insurance broking and risk manager, which is a part of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, appointed Andrew Chester as CEO of Bowring Marsh, Marsh’s specialist international placement broking division.

MAZARS LLP

The International accountancy firm said it appointed a new VAT partner, Vincent McCullagh, who joins from Deloitte Ireland. It also promoted Gareth Jones, Sam Porritt, Sam Patel and Omar Ripon in London, and Carl Ward in Leeds.

UNIVERSITIES SUPERANNUATION SCHEME LTD

The pension scheme operator appointed Steve Deeley and Rob Horsnall as investment managers for infrastructure.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.