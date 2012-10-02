MOVES-JPMorgan, Barclays, Finance House, Clarion Partners

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

Another top executive at the JPMorgan unit that lost $5.8 billion on derivatives trades this year is leaving the company.

Irene Tse, who headed the North America operations of the Chief Investment Office, told the firm she is resigning to focus on “entrepreneurial ventures,” according to a memo on Monday from Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.

BARCLAYS PLC

Barclays has promoted two of its top consumer banking bosses to its executive committee as the British bank’s new boss puts more focus on traditional banking after criticism of its rapid growth in higher risk investment banking.

Under the rejig, Ashok Vaswani will become global head of retail and business banking products and services, widening his current UK role.

FINANCE HOUSE

The Abu Dhabi-listed company appointed Robert Mohamed, previously the top investment banker at National Bank of Abu Dhabi, as its chief investment officer.

CLARION PARTNERS LLC

The real estate investment manager named Jeroen Verheijden as a senior vice-president to spearhead the company’s client business in the UK, the euro zone and the Middle East.

ETF SECURITIES (UK) LTD

The exchange-traded product provider named Matt Johnson as head of distribution for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.