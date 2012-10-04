MOVES-Barclays, Ameriprise Financial, First Niagara, Wells Fargo

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

US BANCORP

The company appointed Anne Donahue to New York market leader for the private client reserve of US Bank. Donahue has worked with the bank for three years.

The bank also appointed Lynn Maaske as vice president and wealth management adviser for the private client reserve in St. Paul.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC

The firm added Al Weaver and John Worcester to its advisor force in Massachusetts. Both previously worked at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL GROUP INC

The bank appointed Jeffrey Maddigan as treasurer, effective immediately. Maddigan was previously senior director of balance sheet strategy and has been with the company for 19 years.

BARCLAYS PLC

Barclays announced a shake up at its investment banking business aimed at streamlining the business in the face of a more challenging outlook for the industry.

Eric Bommensath, will lead the new Markets business. Barclays named Jerry Donini, currently head of equities, as chief operating officer for corporate and investment banking.

Skip McGee will become chief executive of corporate and investment banking in the Americas.

WELLS FARGO & CO

Wells Fargo’s international group named Christopher Lewis as executive vice-president and head of global trade services. He will be based in San Francisco. Most recently, he was head of trade and supply chain for North America at HSBC.

The company has transferred Jim Hays, a veteran wealth management executive who had run its large brokerage network, to oversee a smaller group of brokers at the bank’s branches.

COUTTS INTERNATIONAL (UK)

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc appointed Michael Mount as managing director within Coutts’ international business in the UK. He joins from HSBC where he held several senior positions in the private banking division.

AVISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS

The private equity firm named Phil Seskin as an industry executive in the communications vertical. Most recently, Seskin was senior vice-president of corporate development at Verizon Communications Inc.

EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS (HONG KONG) LTD

The asset management arm of Prudential Corp Asia appointed Woong Park as chief executive of Eastspring Asset Management Korea Co Ltd. Park was previously CEO and president at Mirae Asset Global Investments (HK) Ltd.

CRYSTAL FINANCIAL LLC

The commercial finance company promoted Joshua Franklin as chief operations officer and Evren Ozargun as team leader in the underwriting and portfolio management group.

HOULIHAN LOKEY

The investment bank named Philippe Zrihen as a managing director in the firm’s real estate investment banking group. He will be based in New York.