MOVES-Dynasty Financial, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

DYNASTY FINANCIAL PARTNERS

The wealth management company said Travis Tucker, Don Brusca and Stacy Bazylinski joined Risk Paradigm Group LLC, one of its independent advisory practices in the Boston area. All of them have worked at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The bank named Wadih Boueiz and Hakim Karoui as co-heads for its corporate and investment banking business in the Middle East and North Africa. It appointed Aukse Jurkute and Roman Zilber as co-heads of corporate & investment banking for Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on Friday.

BARCLAYS PLC

The company named Ron Trichon as head of equities generalist sales for the Americas. Trichon will be based in New York. Trichon previously worked at Goldman Sachs.

AVIVA PLC

Aviva Investors appointed Benjamin Aiken as head of business development, Asia Pacific Real Estate. Aiken previously worked at Macquarie Capital.

SOCIETE GENERALE SA

The bank named Pascal Lambert as chief country officer for Singapore and head of Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking for the South East Asia region, effective Oct. 9. Lambert was previously regional chief operating officer for Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking in Asia Pacific.

ROWAN DARTINGTON & Co Ltd

The firm named David Smith as head of its new branch in Cheltenham. Smith previously worked at Coutts & Co.

ALLIANZ SE

Allianz Global Investors named Andy Wiggins as head of institutional business in the UK. Wiggins previously worked at Threadneedle Investments.

AXA PRIVATE EQUITY

The private equity investment arm of the French insurer added Benoit Verbrugghe as a member of its four-member executive board. Verbrugghe heads the firm’s New York office.

CLARION PARTNERS LLC

The U.S. real estate investment manager appointed Gwynne Murphy as a director. Murphy would be responsible for key investor relationships at the company. She previously worked as a director at Aetos Capital.