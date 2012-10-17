MOVES-Citigroup, Credit Suisse, National Australia Bank, BPI

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP

The lender named Masao Yoshikawa, a former partner at private equity firm Silver Lake, as its new head of mergers and acquisitions in Japan.

CREDIT SUISSE

Bassam Yammine, top Middle East investment banker and the co-chief executive for the bank’s operations in the region, has resigned to pursue personal business interests.

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK

The bank appointed Spiro Pappas as chief executive, Asia. Pappas was previously a senior banker at the firm.

BPI

Nicolas Dufourcq, chief financial officer of computer consultancy Capgemini, is stepping down to become chief executive of France’s new public investment bank, BPI.

NEWEDGE GROUP

The brokerage appointed Michael Schulz as chief risk officer for Newedge UK Financial Ltd, the group’s UK office. Schulz previously worked at Renaissance Capital in Moscow.

SECURIAN FINANCIAL GROUP

The financial services company named Christopher Sebald as president of its Advantus Capital Management unit. Sebald was previously executive vice-president and chief investment officer at Advantus.