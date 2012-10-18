MOVES-Barclays, State Street, Neuberger Berman

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNP PARIBAS GROUP

BNP Paribas Investment Partners named Stephane Pouchoulin as chief executive of its newly created advisory services partner, FundQuest Advisor. Pouchoulin was previously delegated director of FundQuest.

BARCLAYS PLC

The financial services company appointed Mike Rigby as head of manufacturing, transport and logistics for the corporate banking division. Rigby was previously corporate director in the broader manufacturing, transport and logistics team.

STATE STREET CORP

State Street Global Advisors, State Street Corp’s asset management division, appointed Mark McNulty as managing director and head of UK institutional clients. It also named Catherine McLaughlin as senior relationship manager. Both will be based in London.

NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC

The investment management firm named Khalid Murgian as managing director and head of the Middle East and North Africa. Murgia previously worked at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.