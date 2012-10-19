MOVES-Swiss Re, State Street, RBC

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The reinsurer appointed Guido Fürer as group chief investment officer and member of the group executive committee, effective Nov. 1, 2012. He is currently the head of chief investment office at the firm.
It also named John Dacey as member of the group executive committee and chairman of its Admin Re business. Dacey was previously head, group strategy and strategic investments.
Italy’s largest insurer said on Friday Managing Director Sergio Balbinot would leave his current role to take up the new post of Chief Insurance Officer. It did not specify in its statement who would be replacing Balbinot in the board.
The financial services company added Thomas Wilson to its board of directors. Wilson is chairman, president and chief executive of Allstate Corp.
RBC Wealth Management named Tanya Blazhko and Nathalie Gorshkova as directors of its London-based Eastern Europe desk. Blazhko previously worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, while Gorshkova was with BNP Paribas Wealth Management.
The company said it hired 12 people from MPS Fixed Income for its certificates of deposit and structured product business in its ongoing fixed-income expansion. It appointed Kevin Roche and Jeff Miller to lead the team.
The Calabasas, California-headquartered investment firm appointed Paul Arena as regional research director. Arena previously worked at Venturi Advisors.
The investment management company appointed Andrew Gilbert as an investment principal for infrastructure, OECD. Gilbert will be based in New York.
The asset management firm said Hans Humes, currently chairman and chief executive officer, will additionally become co-president and co-chief investment officer. It also named Ajata Mediratta as co-president and Diego Ferro as co-chief investment officer.