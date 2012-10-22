MOVES- Standard Chartered, Merrill Lynch, Baird, Olivetree

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MERRILL LYNCH

The company which is owned by Bank of America Corp said on Monday it hired veteran adviser Rebecca Rothstein and her 11-member team from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

She joins Merrill Lynch’s private banking and investments group, which caters to ultra-wealthy clients.

MOELIS & CO

The investment bank hired Paul Inouye, a Silicon Valley veteran, as a managing director in the technology investment banking group.

Inouye, who was formerly with Perella Weinberg Partners, is based at the firm’s new offices in Palo Alto, California.

DELOITTE FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES LLP

Deloitte Financial Advisory Services has expanded its corporate restructuring group (Deloitte CRG), adding Scott Pinsonnault as a director, specializing in oil and gas companies and the broader energy sector. Pinsonnault earlier worked for a boutique restructuring firm.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank appointed Sridhar Kanthadai as its regional head, transaction banking, North East Asia. Kanthadai was the managing director, head of treasury and trade solutions, Asia Pacific at Citi.

ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority named Marc Keirstead as chief financial officer in its private equities department. Keirstead had served as director of investment finance at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

BAIRD INVESTMENT BANKING

Baird appointed Jonathan Bourn as managing director in its European investment banking team in London. Prior to joining Baird, Bourn was a partner at AAC Capital.

OLIVETREE FINANCIAL GROUP LTD

The brokerage and technology firm appointed David Bell as CEO of its US subsidiary, Olivetree USA, LLC. David joins Olivetree from Redburn Partners where he was CEO of its US business.