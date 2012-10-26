FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2012

MOVES-Jones Lang Lasalle, Deloitte Financial Advisory Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JONES LANG LASALLE INC

The financial and professional services firm specializing in real estate said it hired Jessica Hughes as managing director in the firm’s Boston office.

Hughes comes to the firm from Beacon Capital Partners, where, most recently, she served as senior vice president.

DELOITTE FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES LLP

The company named Lisa Dane as a director in its business intelligence services practice in New York. (Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
