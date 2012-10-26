MOVES-Jones Lang Lasalle, Deloitte Financial Advisory Services

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JONES LANG LASALLE INC

The financial and professional services firm specializing in real estate said it hired Jessica Hughes as managing director in the firm’s Boston office.

Hughes comes to the firm from Beacon Capital Partners, where, most recently, she served as senior vice president.

DELOITTE FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES LLP

The company named Lisa Dane as a director in its business intelligence services practice in New York. (Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore)