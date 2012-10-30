MOVES-Wedbush Securities, CVC Capital, MCG Capital

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD

The company said Chairman Michael Smith will retire in January 2013 and will be succeeded by Donald Mackenzie, Rolly van Rappard and Steve Koltes as co-chairmen.

CVC also appointed Rob Squire as senior managing director within the investor relations team. Squire joins CVC from Coller Capital.

MCG CAPITAL CORP

The company, which provides capital and advisory services to middle-market companies, named Hagen Saville as chief executive and president. Saville succeeds Richard Neu, who will remain chairman of the company.

PARMENION CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP

Parmenion, which provides investment services to financial advisers, appointed Andrew Doughty as corporate development director to identify and analyse investment opportunities and joint ventures.

WEDBUSH SECURITIES

The Los Angeles-based brokerage expanded its private client services group in California with a veteran hire from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Adviser Richard Wright moved to Wedbush from Morgan Stanley’s U.S. brokerage, where he had been an adviser for about three decades. Wright joined Wedbush as a senior vice president of investments, based out of the firm’s San Diego office.