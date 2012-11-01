MOVES-American Capital, Resinco Capital, Gottex

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The asset management company on Wednesday named Paul Hanrahan as chief executive of its new unit American Capital Infrastructure, which will focus on the energy infrastructure sector. Hanrahan was previously with AES Corp.
The asset management firm named Doris Meyer as chief financial officer and corporate secretary, effective Nov. 1. Meyer replaces David McAdam and Christina Boddy who have resigned from these respective positions.
The investment management group appointed Marc Fisher as head of marketing for the Asia Pacific region. Fisher will be based in Hong Kong.
The financial services company appointed James Keane as its chief executive.
The electronic trading platform provider appointed Perry Pritchard managing director, sales in Hong Kong. Pritchard previously worked at Daiwa Securities.