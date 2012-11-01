FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-American Capital, Resinco Capital, Gottex
November 1, 2012

MOVES-American Capital, Resinco Capital, Gottex

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AMERICAN CAPITAL LTD

The asset management company on Wednesday named Paul Hanrahan as chief executive of its new unit American Capital Infrastructure, which will focus on the energy infrastructure sector. Hanrahan was previously with AES Corp.

RESINCO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC

The asset management firm named Doris Meyer as chief financial officer and corporate secretary, effective Nov. 1. Meyer replaces David McAdam and Christina Boddy who have resigned from these respective positions.

GOTTEX FUND MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS LTD

The investment management group appointed Marc Fisher as head of marketing for the Asia Pacific region. Fisher will be based in Hong Kong.

MERCHANT HOUSE GROUP PLC

The financial services company appointed James Keane as its chief executive.

TORA

The electronic trading platform provider appointed Perry Pritchard managing director, sales in Hong Kong. Pritchard previously worked at Daiwa Securities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
