MOVES-UBS, AIA, Baird Investment
November 2, 2012 / 10:00 AM / 5 years ago

MOVES-UBS, AIA, Baird Investment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS AG

The company’s American wealth management division expanded its broker force in Georgia with a veteran hire from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Adviser Timothy Mulroy, a 26-year industry veteran, moved to UBS in October from Morgan Stanley’s U.S. brokerage, where he managed $173 million in client assets and generated $1.4 million in annual revenue production.

AIA GROUP LTD

The insurer named George Yong-Boon Yeo as an independent non-executive director, effective Nov. 2. Yeo is currently vice-chairman of Kerry Group Pte Ltd and chairman of Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

BAIRD INVESTMENT BANKING

The asset management firm said Jim Conniff will join its investment banking industrial team as a managing director. Conniff was previously with Goldman Sachs.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The investment management company appointed Jonathan Blackwood as senior banker and David Noosinow as senior sales director. Blackwood previously worked at Wells Fargo & Co and Noosinow was with Bernstein Global Wealth Management.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
