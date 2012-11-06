MOVES-Morningstar, Canaccord Genuity, Goldman Sachs

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The Swiss bank’s American wealth management group expanded its broker force in Florida with a veteran team of advisers from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.
The top U.S. brokerage hired Bryan Schon from Chase Investment Services to expand its adviser force in Michigan.
Stephen Jarislowsky is stepping down as chief executive of the asset management firm he founded. He will remain as chairman of the company.
The asset management firm named Patrick Bannigan, an Ameriprise Financial executive, as its chief operating officer.
The investment research firm hired Christopher Davis as director of Fund Analysis in Canada. Prior to this, he was a senior fund analyst in the company’s U.S. fund research group.
The international capital markets division of Canaccord Financial Inc appointed Steve Buell as global head of research. Buell will continue as director of U.S. research for Canaccord Genuity and will be based out of the company’s New York office.
The investment bank named insurance executive Mark Edward Tucker as an independent director on Monday, expanding its board to a dozen directors, most of whom are independent.
The financial services firm hired Eddie Benson as managing director and head of European sales trading, a newly created position. Benson recently traded for clients at Deutsche Bank.
The investment bank appointed Sameer Sopori as head of High Yield Capital Markets of Asia Pacific effective immediately.
Prior to joining BNP Paribas, he was the global head of High Yield Corporate Group at Standard Chartered.