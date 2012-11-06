MOVES-Morningstar, Canaccord Genuity, Goldman Sachs

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS AG

The Swiss bank’s American wealth management group expanded its broker force in Florida with a veteran team of advisers from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The top U.S. brokerage hired Bryan Schon from Chase Investment Services to expand its adviser force in Michigan.

JARISLOWSKY FRASER LTD

Stephen Jarislowsky is stepping down as chief executive of the asset management firm he founded. He will remain as chairman of the company.

AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENTS

The asset management firm named Patrick Bannigan, an Ameriprise Financial executive, as its chief operating officer.

MORNINGSTAR INC

The investment research firm hired Christopher Davis as director of Fund Analysis in Canada. Prior to this, he was a senior fund analyst in the company’s U.S. fund research group.

CANACCORD GENUITY

The international capital markets division of Canaccord Financial Inc appointed Steve Buell as global head of research. Buell will continue as director of U.S. research for Canaccord Genuity and will be based out of the company’s New York office.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The investment bank named insurance executive Mark Edward Tucker as an independent director on Monday, expanding its board to a dozen directors, most of whom are independent.

BTIG LLC

The financial services firm hired Eddie Benson as managing director and head of European sales trading, a newly created position. Benson recently traded for clients at Deutsche Bank.

BNP PARIBAS

The investment bank appointed Sameer Sopori as head of High Yield Capital Markets of Asia Pacific effective immediately.

Prior to joining BNP Paribas, he was the global head of High Yield Corporate Group at Standard Chartered.