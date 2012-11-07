MOVES-Two Harbors, HSBC Holdings, Standard Chartered, RBC Wealth

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP

The real estate investment trust appointed William Roth as chief investment officer, effective Jan. 1, 2013. Prior to this, he served as co-chief investment officer for three years in the same company.

The company also named Matthew Koeppen and William Greenberg as managing directors.

NEWFLEET ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

The company named David Albrycht president and chief investment officer. Albrycht has been the company’s chief investment officer of Multi-Sector Strategies since June 2011.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The parent company of the HSBC Group named new chief executive officers for its operations in Australia, Canada and Philippines:

Paulo Maia, chief executive of HSBC Bank Australia, was appointed president and CEO of HSBC Bank Canada after Lindsay Gordon, president and CEO of the Canada operations resigned.

Tony Cripps, formerly the president and CEO of HSBC Philippines, was appointed CEO of HSBC Bank Australia.

Wick Veloso, head of Global Banking and Markets at HSBC Philippines, was named president and CEO of HSBC Philippines.

STANDARD CHARTERED

The company appointed Steven Sun to head its financial institutions investment banking in North Asia. Prior to this, he worked at Barclays Capital.

PIONEER INVESTMENTS

The investment management firm hired Martin Park as Sales Director, South Korea, Hiromi Wada as Japan Representative and Matthew Marks as sales director, Institutional Asia.

UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD

The bank hired P.V. Ananthakrishnan to head its operations in India. Prior to this, he was the country head and chief executive officer of Mashreq Bank India.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The company, a division of the Royal Bank of Canada , said on Tuesday it hired a veteran director for its international group from Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch.

BOOST ETP

The financial services company appointed Saima Parviez head of marketing division and hired Marlene Rodriguez as a sales executive.

Earlier in her career, Saima worked for IBC (International Broadcasting Convention) and Marlene worked BNP Paribas as ETF trader assistant.