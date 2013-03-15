MOVES-Goldman Sachs, Schroders, Ace, InfraHedge, PNC Financial

March 15 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The investment bank has appointed Steven Barg to a newly created role in New York, moving the veteran Asia equity capital markets banker to the firm’s headquarters less than six months after he took on a senior role in Singapore.

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC

The 12th-largest U.S. bank by assets said Robert Reilly will succeed Richard Johnson as chief financial officer when Johnson steps down in the third quarter.

ACE LTD

The insurer said Robert Courtemanche has been appointed as chairman and Mary Boyd as division president of ACE Private Risk Services.

SCHRODERS PLC

The investment management company said its head of UK equities, Richard Buxton, would leave the company on June 14. He will join smaller rival Old Mutual Asset Managers, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Schroders also said Errol Francis, co-fund manager of Schroder UK Equity fund, has resigned.

STIFEL, NICOLAUS & CO INC

The brokerage firm said on Friday it hired a veteran adviser from Wells Fargo & Co’s U.S. brokerage division, bolstering the firm’s adviser presence in Florida.

John Peterson moved to Stifel’s Melbourne office last week.

MIZUHO SECURITIES USA

The broker-dealer subsidiary of the Mizuho Financial Group appointed Allan Grauer as head of Latin America trading and Sebastian Azumendi as head of Latin America credit trading.

INFRAHEDGE LTD

The State Street Corp -owned managed account platform appointed Robert Picard to the newly created role of president, InfraHedge North America.

SECURIAN FINANCIAL GROUP

The company promoted four persons to the position of second vice-president. Julie Gerend has been promoted to second vice-president, asset management business development, and Suzette Huovinen second vice-president and actuary, corporate actuarial. Ted Nistler has been promoted to the post of second vice-president in the corporate tax department and Mark Sievers has been elevated to become second vice-president of auditing.