MOVES-StanChart, RBC Capital, Lloyds, Nordea

March 18 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank has hired Nomura’s head of mergers and acquisitions for Southeast Asia, Jason Morris, to join its regional M&A team as a managing director, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

BANK OF CHINA LTD

The bank’s Chairman Xiao Gang was named the country’s top security regulator on Sunday, the China Securities Journal reported on its website.

NORDEA BANK AB

The Sweden-based bank appointed Lennart Jacobsen as new head of retail banking.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Michal Katz and Michael Carter as managing directors and co-heads of its U.S. technology investment banking group. They will be based in New York. It also appointed Erik-Jaap Molenaar as managing director in the mergers & acquisitions group focusing on the technology sector. All three joins from Barclays Plc.

RBC Capital Markets also hired Bruce Garner from Standard Bank Group to run the Canadian bank’s metals business. Garner will be based in New York.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

The bank’s commercial banking unit has appointed Christophe Coutte as head of rates product, based in London. Coutte, who had earlier worked with Société Générale, will start his new role on April 2.

BUCK GLOBAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS

The company, which advises small and mid-sized pension funds, appointed Bernard Nelson as a senior investment consultant. Nelson will advise UK defined benefit and defined contribution clients on investment policies.

AVENUE CAPITAL

The hedge fund named Richard Furst as its chief investment officer. Furst has been with the New York-based hedge fund since 2004 and currently oversees the firm’s European investment strategy.

BLUE DIAMOND ASSET MANAGEMENT AG

The privately held Switzerland-based investment firm appointed Erik Valtonen as chief executive.

BCS FINANCIAL GROUP

The Russia-based financial institution appointed Igor Goncharov as senior utilities analyst for its research arm. Goncharov was earlier a senior research analyst in Russian electric utilities with ING Bank in Moscow.

BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO

The Edinburgh-based investment management firm appointed Chris Whittingslow as regional sales manager for the South West, South Wales and Channel Islands regions.

EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH

The investment intelligence company appointed Amit Dayal as an equity analyst covering technology companies and Pooya Hemami as a healthcare analyst. Dayal joins from EntryPoint Advisors LLC, while Hemami was previously with Desjardins Capital Markets.