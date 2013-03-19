FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-PineBridge Investments,Macquarie Securities
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 19, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

MOVES-PineBridge Investments,Macquarie Securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Macquarie Securities)

March 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BOOST ETP LLP

The exchange traded products provider named Viktor Nossek as head of research with immediate effect.

PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS

The asset management firm appointed Kyeung-Won Min as representative director and head of institutional sales in South Korea, with immediate effect.

MACQUARIE SECURITIES

The institutional equities arm of Macquarie Group named David Konrad as US head of banks coverage team. Konrad joins from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, where he was the Large Cap Bank Research for the past five years. (Compiled by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.