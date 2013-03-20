MOVES-U.S. Bank of Naples, Canaccord Genuity, S&P Capital IQ

March 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The company named Mary Ann Bartels as chief investment officer of portfolio strategies of its global wealth and investment management group. She has been with Merrill Lynch for 17 years, most recently as head of technical and market analysis in Bank of America Corp’s global markets research division.

SWISS & GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The firm appointed David Shanks as associate director, discretionary sales, to support growth of its offering for UK discretionary wealth management sector. Shanks joins from BNY Mellon and will be based in London.

U.S. BANK OF NAPLES

The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bancorp appointed Heather Borelli as wealth management adviser.

CANACCORD GENUITY

The investment banking division of Canaccord Financial Inc appointed Julian Feneley as head of healthcare investment banking, Europe.

STANDARD & POOR CAPITAL IQ

The McGraw-Hill Companies Inc’s business line division hired seven equity analysts in New York, London, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. In London, Roderick Bridge joins S&P Capital IQ as an autos and automotive supplies equity analyst and Unai Franco joins as a capital goods equity analyst.

Robert Dezego, Eric Hugel, and Westcott Rochette, would be based in New York. Benjamin Lee joins as an infrastructure and building materials equity analyst in Kuala Lumpur, while Chok Wai Lee joins as a real estate and consumer staples equity analyst in Singapore.

GROSVENOR FUND MANAGEMENT

The company named its Chief Investment Officer James Raynor as chief executive effective June 18. He will replace Jeffrey Weingarten.