MOVES-Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, Brewin Dolphin

March 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

COMMERZBANK AG

Commerzbank has hired former Citigroup banker Jens Voss as Global Head of Equity Capital Markets, Germany’s second largest lender said on Thursday. Voss replaces Ute Gerbaulet, who earlier this year left the bank to join German privately held Bankhaus Lampe.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Two senior members of the bank’s Houston commodity team resigned, two industry sources said on Wednesday. Will Harris, who headed up corporate sales in the Americas and was a managing director in its commodity division, left this week. Marcelo Meira, director and head of power structuring, quit too. She also traded power options.

WESTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT

Legg Mason Inc’s Western Asset Management unit said on Thursday that Chief Investment Officer Steve Walsh will retire in March of next year.

Western Asset, the fixed-income division of Baltimore-based fund firm Legg Mason, said Ken Leech will become CIO effective March 31, 2014. Leech was previously the firm’s CIO from 1998 to 2008, and after a medical leave returned to lead Western’s global investment strategy committee.

BREWIN DOLPHIN

The British wealth manager promoted David Nicol to chief executive. He replaces Jamie Matheson who stepped down as executive chairman after eight years in the job.