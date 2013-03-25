MOVES-Blackrock, JPMorgan Chase, DBS Group

March 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BLACKROCK INC

The fund management group said Mark Lyttleton, managing director on the UK equity team that manages over 21 billion pounds ($32 billion), will leave at the end of April. Nick Little, currently a director on the UK equity team, will take control of Lyttleton’s UK Dynamic fund, which will be merged into the BlackRock UK fund. Nigel Ridge, a managing director at the firm, will manage the UK Absolute Alpha fund with existing co-manager Nick Osborne.

The world’s largest money manager also hired Andy Stewart, head of one of Credit Suisse’s hedge fund units, to bolster its own alternatives business as it shutters a direct private equity strategy. Stewart will co-head New York-based BlackRock’s hedge fund and private equity division alongside current leader Matt Botein, who will add the title of chief investment officer for alternatives, the firm said in a memo on Friday.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The board of directors of the company said on Friday it “strongly endorses” keeping Jamie Dimon as both their chairman and chief executive of the company.

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS

The company promoted Tan Su Shan to group head of consumer banking/wealth management. Tan, who has been DBS’ head of wealth management since 2010, will take on her expanded role from April 15.

BNY MELLON

The wealth management business of BNY Mellon appointed Michael Cabanas in the wealth manager’s Southeast US region. He will be based in Miami. Cabanas was previously employed with Fiduciary Trust International. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

THE CAPITAL GROUP OF COMPANIES

The investment management firm appointed Grant Leon at its London office as the new head of sales for Capital’s Private Wealth Distribution business, which works with global, regional and local financial institutions.

MOMENTUM GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The global investment arm of Momentum Investments appointed David Thomas to head its retail sales division, and Rebecca Nkoane to focus on engaging with UK IFAs. Thomas was formerly employed with Midas Capital Partners.

LATERAL CAPITAL CORP

The company, which deals with real estate and private finance transactions, appointed Jeffrey Love as chief financial officer, effective March 22. Love has been the CFO of Airtel Wireless since 2011.

UNICORN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD

The fund manager appointed Simon Moon as co-manager on the Unicorn UK Smaller Companies Fund with immediate effect.