MOVES- Deutsche Bank, BlackRock, Itau BBA International, AXA UK

March 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The bank appointed Rafik Nayed as vice chairman for the Middle East and North Africa. Nayed, previously interim chief executive of sovereign wealth fund Libyan Investment Authority, will report to Ashok Aram, CEO for the region.

BLACKROCK INC

The world’s largest money manager said James Charrington, chairman for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), will assume a new role with a focus on regulation, governance and people. The fund management group also appointed David Blumer as head of EMEA. Blumer, previously chief investment officer at Swiss Re AG, will join BlackRock on April 8, subject to regulatory approval by the UK Financial Services Authority.

ITAU BBA INTERNATIONAL

The London-based unit of the Brazilian investment bank hired Charles Stewart from Morgan Stanley as chief executive, a move expected to help grow the bank’s European franchise. Itau BBA is the wholesale and investment-banking arm of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil’s largest non-government bank.

AXA UK

The UK business of insurance and asset management company AXA SA appointed Ian Brimecome as chairman. Brimecome was non-executive director of AXA UK for six years.

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS

The international arm of the specialist asset management business of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia appointed Paul Griffiths to the newly created role of chief investment officer, fixed interest and credit. Griffiths was previously with Aberdeen Asset Management.

AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENTS

The investment management firm appointed Joseph Schultz as senior vice president and head of intermediary sales. Schultz, former managing director and head of U.S. Broker Dealer Sales and Relationship Management at Goldman Sachs Asset Management , will join the company on 15 April.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The Japanese bank has named Yasuhiro Fujiwara as head of equities for Asia excluding Japan, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Wednesday. Fujiwara will also act as head of equity derivatives trading in Asia-Pacific and hold the rank of managing director, the memo said.

ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The firm appointed Alistair Perkins as Head of Project Finance. Perkins joins from Dexia Management Services where he was Head of Restructuring and Asset Sales.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP

The company extended the term of Chief Executive Peter Benoist by one year to Dec. 31, 2014.