MOVES-J.P. Morgan Asset Management, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Sberbank CIB

April 4 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

U.S. BANCORP INVESTMENTS

The investment banking division of U.S. Bancorp appointed Brett Pearce as Financial Advisor in Galena, Illinois.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management division of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Simon Crinage as head of its investment trust business. Crinage replaces David Barron, who left the firm earlier this year.

MAVERICK CAPITAL

Michael Pausic, who oversees media and telecommunications investments at the $9 billion hedge fund, will be starting his own hedge fund, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Pausic has moved back to Charlottesville, Virginia, to set up the firm. He has been mulling the move for about a year and will resign his partnership at Maverick, but he is expected to keep close ties to the firm, one of the sources said.

SBERBANK CIB

The corporate financing and investment banking services provider, which is part of the Sberbank Group, named Jonathan Gillbanks as managing director of Sberbank Merchant Banking. It also said Anton Gazizov joined the Sberbank Merchant Banking team as a director on March 26.

CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC

The asset management firm named Foster Corwith and Alessandro Valentini as portfolio managers, effective April 1.