MOVES-Credit Suisse, BofA, Encore Capital, Nomura
#Market News
April 9, 2013 / 10:51 AM / in 4 years

MOVES-Credit Suisse, BofA, Encore Capital, Nomura

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse has hired former senior Deutsche Bank executive Charlotte Jones as head of group finance and investor relations, according to a memorandum seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

JANUS CAPITAL GROUP INC

The company named Enrique Chang as chief investment officer for equities and asset allocation as the firm seeks to improve the performance of lagging stock funds and expand a small line-up of alternative funds.

TOWERS WATSON & CO

The employee-benefits consultancy firm hired Robin Gantz as a senior consultant in its retirement risk business. Gantz will be based in Irvine, California. She was earlier vice president and senior consultant with Aon Hewitt. She has also held pension consulting positions with Pacific Life and KPMG.

WILLIAM BLAIR & CO

The investment banking and asset management firm said John Zielinski, John Baker Welch and Anthony Faut joined as financial advisors. Zielinski was previously working with Capital Group Private Client Services, where he was a senior vice president. Both Welch and Faut worked with Rothschild Investment Corporation prior to joining William Blair.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The bank’s Asia debt capital markets head, Ashish Malhotra, has left the firm, a bank spokesman said.

NOMURA HOLDINGS

Japan’s biggest investment bank named Jeremy Bennett, a British government adviser on banking, as the new boss of its European operations.

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP INC

The company named Ken Vecchione as chief executive. Vecchione had earlier worked with Western Alliance Bancorporation as chief operating officer, with Apollo Global Management LLC as chief financial officer and at AT&T Universal Card Services as finance chief.

ITG

The brokerage appointed Jeff Haise as director and lead trader in the energy & industrials sectors. Haise had served as a senior sector trader at Nomura Securities, Deutsche Bank, BAS-Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs.

ASPEN INSURANCE

The insurance segment of Aspen US Insurance Holdings Ltd named Anthony Carroll as the executive vice president of the new specialty marine, energy and construction unit.

