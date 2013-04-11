MOVES-Gladstone Capital, Coutts, RBS

April 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The investment company named chief accounting officer Melissa Morrison as chief financial officer following the resignation of David Watson.
The boss of RBS’ Japanese investment bank will leave following investigations by Japanese authorities into interest rate rigging, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group named Michael Dismorr as managing director of Middle East operations. He joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was the chairman of the Middle East Advisory Board and headed the Middle East and Africa Key Client Group.
The investment bank appointed Daniel Salter as head of EMEA Strategy. Prior to joining Renaissance Capital, Salter worked at UniCredit as Head of EMEA Equity Strategy and Head of Russian Equity Research.
The company appointed Alex Pereira as head of Global Corporates FX Markets Solutions based in London.
The asset manager hired Grant Peterkin as a senior portfolio manager in the Global & Emerging Fixed Income team.
The insurer named Sarah Doran as treasurer and senior vice president of investor relations.