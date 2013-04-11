FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Gladstone Capital, Coutts, RBS
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2013 / 10:41 AM / in 4 years

MOVES-Gladstone Capital, Coutts, RBS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP

The investment company named chief accounting officer Melissa Morrison as chief financial officer following the resignation of David Watson.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The boss of RBS’ Japanese investment bank will leave following investigations by Japanese authorities into interest rate rigging, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

COUTTS

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group named Michael Dismorr as managing director of Middle East operations. He joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was the chairman of the Middle East Advisory Board and headed the Middle East and Africa Key Client Group.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The investment bank appointed Daniel Salter as head of EMEA Strategy. Prior to joining Renaissance Capital, Salter worked at UniCredit as Head of EMEA Equity Strategy and Head of Russian Equity Research.

LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING

The company appointed Alex Pereira as head of Global Corporates FX Markets Solutions based in London.

LOMBARD ODIER INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset manager hired Grant Peterkin as a senior portfolio manager in the Global & Emerging Fixed Income team.

ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE CO HOLDINGS

The insurer named Sarah Doran as treasurer and senior vice president of investor relations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.