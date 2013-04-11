MOVES-Gladstone Capital, Coutts, RBS

April 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP

The investment company named chief accounting officer Melissa Morrison as chief financial officer following the resignation of David Watson.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The boss of RBS’ Japanese investment bank will leave following investigations by Japanese authorities into interest rate rigging, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

COUTTS

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group named Michael Dismorr as managing director of Middle East operations. He joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was the chairman of the Middle East Advisory Board and headed the Middle East and Africa Key Client Group.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The investment bank appointed Daniel Salter as head of EMEA Strategy. Prior to joining Renaissance Capital, Salter worked at UniCredit as Head of EMEA Equity Strategy and Head of Russian Equity Research.

LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING

The company appointed Alex Pereira as head of Global Corporates FX Markets Solutions based in London.

LOMBARD ODIER INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset manager hired Grant Peterkin as a senior portfolio manager in the Global & Emerging Fixed Income team.

ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE CO HOLDINGS

The insurer named Sarah Doran as treasurer and senior vice president of investor relations.