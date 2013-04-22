MOVES-Emirates NBD, Standard Chartered, Towry, Neuberger Berman

April 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

EMIRATES NBD

Dubai’s largest bank announced the departure of current head Rick Pudner on Sunday. Pudner is expected to stay as CEO until his contract expires at the end of this year.

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

The international banking group appointed Petter Sternby, previously with Nomura, as head of Southeast Asia financial institutions strategic coverage. Based in Singapore, Sternby will be responsible for deepening relations with the bank’s strategic clients in Southeast Asia.

Standard Chartered also appointed Sumit Choudhary, based in Mumbai, as head of emerging companies research, India.

TOWRY

The wealth adviser appointed Duncan Gregory as manager of its personal injury and clinical negligence team. The company also hired five new wealth advisers to the team -- Stephen Farnfield, Greg Mackie, Paul Sayers, Craig Barraclough and Carol Stanger.

ADDLESHAW GODDARD

The law firm said Simon Prendergast has joined its banking group as a partner, effective May 1. Prendergast joins Addleshaw Goddard from Eversheds.

CAVENDISH CORPORATE FINANCE LLP

The UK-based M&A advisory firm hired Nick Jones, previously with Clearwater Corporate Finance, as senior adviser in the technology media and telecoms sector team.

FINNCAP

The small-cap financial adviser and broker said Steve Asfour, previously with Fox Davis Capital, and Russell Jackson would join its new market making team. The London-based firm also appointed David Loudon, previously with Brewin Dolphin, as a sales trader.

RWC PARTNERS

The London-based investment management firm said Louise Keeling, previously with Marathon Asset Management, would join the company to establish a global equity team.

NEUBERGER BERMAN INC

The New York-based asset management company appointed Fahmi Abdulhamid as vice president of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) distribution. Abdulhamid, based in Dubai, joins from Franklin Templeton Investments and will lead the firm’s efforts in the MENA third-party distribution space.

BOOST ETP LLP

The European exchange-traded products provider hired Robert Dickson to its sales team to focus on hedge fund and long-only institutional clients.