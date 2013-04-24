FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Wells Fargo, Standard Chartered, Metlife, State Street
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2013 / 1:26 PM / in 4 years

MOVES-Wells Fargo, Standard Chartered, Metlife, State Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The company’s U.S. brokerage has expanded its adviser footprint in four states with new hires from rival firms Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Edward Jones.

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

The banking group appointed Alvaro Patron as head of global corporate sales, financial markets. Patron, who joins from Citigroup, will be based in Singapore.

METLIFE INC

The largest U.S. life insurer appointed Kirstie Traas, who was previously with Zurich Financial Services, as head of operations based in its Brighton office.

STATE STREET CORP

The world’s No. 2 stand-alone custody bank appointed Markus Steiner as head of its state street global services business in Switzerland, effective July 1. Steiner will replace current managing director René Charrière.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.