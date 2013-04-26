FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Prudential, Amundi, UBS Wealth, American Century, CDP
April 26, 2013 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

MOVES-Prudential, Amundi, UBS Wealth, American Century, CDP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

PRUDENTIAL PLC

The British insurance group has poached Standard Life Chief Financial Officer Jackie Hunt to head up its UK and European business, following the resignation of Rob Devey.

AMUNDI

The asset management company appointed Laurent Guillet as chief executive at its London branch. Guillet will replace Laurent Crosnier after the company decided to segregate the roles of CEO and chief investment officer.

CASSA DEPOSITI E PRESTITI

Leone Pattofatto, formerly in charge of mergers and acquisitions at Credit Suisse’s Italian division, has moved to CDP, the latest investment banker to join the Italian state-backed fund.

UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT AMERICAS

UBS AG’s Wealth Management Americas has expanded its adviser force in New York with a veteran team from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENTS

The investment management firm appointed Vinod Chandrashekaran as senior vice-president and director of quantitative research. Chandrashekaran had previously worked with BlackRock/Barclays Global Investors (BGI). In his present role at American Century, he will report to Scott Wittman, chief investment officer for asset allocation and quantitative equity.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
