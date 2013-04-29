MOVES-JPMorgan, StanChart, BlackRock, AIG, Credit Suisse, HSBC

April 29 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

The international banking group appointed Michael Kruse in San Francisco as a managing director and head of the Technology, Media & Telecoms group for North America. Kruse joins the bank after working for 12 years at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

** CREDIT SUISSE

Andres Luther, co-head of corporate communications at Credit Suisse, will leave the Swiss bank to join consultancy Hirzel.Neef.Schmid.Counselors as a partner at the start of 2014.

** MORGAN STANLEY

The sixth-largest U.S. bank by assets has hired Michele Davis, a public relations official and policy director who helped shape the Treasury Department’s strategy during the financial crisis, to become global head of corporate affairs, according to a bank memo. Davis is taking a position that was held by Jeanmarie McFadden who retired in February.

** HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The global asset management (USA) division of the company appointed Angelo Pirri as vice president, Registered Investment Advisor Sales, for the West Coast. Pirri joins from Direxion and will be based in San Francisco.

** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The biggest U.S. bank said on Sunday Matt Zames will fully assume the role of chief operating officer as his former partner in the job leaves, which was part of the latest management shakeup.

The company hired Dianne Challenor from Citigroup Inc as head of transaction services for Asia Pacific, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. ()

** NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The U.S. custody bank and wealth manager appointed Jeremy Hester as head of sales of its Global Fund Services business in the United Kingdom. Hester was most recently head of sales for Northern Trust in Australia and New Zealand.

** BLACKROCK INC

The world’s largest money manager appointed Alastair Gillespie as chief investment officer of Asia Pacific Real Estate Securities. Gillespie was most recently co-global portfolio manager for Principal Global Investors.

** ESEMPLIA EMERGING MARKETS

The emerging markets investment affiliate of global asset management firm Legg Mason Inc, appointed Samantha Ho as head of Hong Kong and China Equities. Ho previously worked with Invesco Hong Kong.

** ACE INSURANCE

The company, a unit of ACE Ltd, appointed Tim Shields as the new president director for its recently acquired Indonesian company PT Asuransi Jaya Proteksi.

** BARCLAYS

Barclays said it appointed Jason Barrass as head of Africa trade, a new role based in Johannesburg, responsible for Barclays’ pan-Africa trade business across structured trade, to the flow business, supporting global corporate clients with their trade finance needs.

Barrass comes from JP Morgan, where he was a managing director in the global trade organisation and head of trade sales for the region.

Barclays Bank Plc said it appointed four corporate wealth advisers to its corporate & employer solutions business in the UK.

** AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

The insurer appointed Robert Schimek as president and CEO of AIG Property Casualty’s Americas region, effective immediately.

Schimek will move to New York from London, where he was serving as president and CEO of the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa region.

** BANCO SANTANDER SA

Alfredo Saenz, 70-year-old chief executive of the euro zone’s biggest bank, Santander, stepped down after a prolonged legal battle over whether he should be barred from banking due to a criminal conviction.

** LLOYDS BANK

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking appointed Anders Nilsson as head of global corporate FX sales, based in London.

** AXIS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD

The asset management arm of Indian private sector bank, Axis Bank, appointed Chandresh Nigam as its managing director and chief executive.