MOVES-U.S. Bancorp, RBC, Lloyds, FINRA

April 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

RBC Wealth Management, a division of Royal Bank of Canada, has hired a veteran branch manager from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Texas as the firm looks to expand in the region.

Glen Hatch joined RBC’s Austin office as a branch director from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where he had been for more than a decade, first with Citigroup’s Smith Barney.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the largest U.S. brokerage, was formed out of the merger of Morgan Stanley’s wealth unit and Citi’s Smith Barney in 2009.

U.S. BANCORP

The fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank by assets said it appointed Gerald Rixie as wealth management consultant in Chicago at its Private Client Reserve division. Rixie previously served as chief financial officer of Calamos Family Partners in Naperville, Illinois.

SBERBANK CIB

The investment banking arm of Russia’s top lender Sberbank appointed Igor Ukrasin as co-head of sector investment banking and head of energy, managing director.

Ukrasin will join on May 14. He was previously managing director, investment banking division, European energy group at Credit Suisse.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

Lloyds Banking said Ireland’s financial regulator Matthew Elderfield would join the bank in October with responsibility for overseeing all compliance and conduct risk activities.

Lloyds said Elderfield, currently deputy governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, would become director of conduct and compliance at the part-nationalised British lender.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management company appointed Garry Murdoch as global head of compliance. Murdoch previously worked as a technical specialist in the asset management department of the Financial Services Authority.

AON HEWITT

The talent, retirement and health solutions business of insurance broker Aon Plc said Nick Collyer joined its flexible benefits team as a client relationship manager. Collyer previously worked at Towers Watson as a senior client manager.

ONEMARKETDATA LLC

The market data management and analytical solutions company appointed Jeffrey Banker as senior vice president, market development.

THE FINANCIAL INDUSTRY REGULATORY AUTHORITY (FINRA)

FINRA has hired a high-ranking U.S. Treasury Department official to become its first chief economist, the Wall Street industry-funded watchdog announced.

Jonathan Sokobin, currently acting deputy director of research and analysis in the Treasury Department’s office of financial research, will join FINRA on May 20. He will report directly to Richard Ketchum, FINRA’s chairman and chief executive.

MACKENZIE PARTNERS INC

The consulting firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and proxy contest-related transactions said it would open a new office in Washington D.C. The office will be led by Executive Vice President Laurie Connell, who has served as a key member of MacKenzie’s mergers and acquisitions and proxy contest team.