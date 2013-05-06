FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-ResCap, Northern Trust, Houlihan Lokey
May 6, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 4 years

MOVES-ResCap, Northern Trust, Houlihan Lokey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RESIDENTIAL CAPITAL LLC

ResCap Chief Executive Thomas Marano has resigned as the mortgage subsidiary of auto lender Ally Financial Inc works its way out of bankruptcy. Marano, who joined ResCap in 2008, will remain as a member of the board.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The financial services company named Brian Ovaert as country manager for Hong Kong. Prior to this he worked as the chief executive officer of Northern Operating Services Pvt Ltd and was based Bangalore, India.

HOULIHAN LOKEY

The investment bank appointed David Timblick as managing director and head of Asia. Timblick joins from Lazard Asia, where he held a number of roles over the past 14 years. He has also worked at Korea Merchant Banking Corp and Arthur Andersen Consulting.

BENJAMIN F EDWARDS & CO

The boutique brokerage with family ties to the old A.G. Edwards & Sons added nine new advisers and opened two new offices in Alabama and Florida. Eight of the new hires came from Wells Fargo Advisors, the third-largest U.S. brokerage, which is owned by San Francisco-based bank Wells Fargo & Co.

