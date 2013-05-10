MOVES-UBS, FROB, HSBC

May 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS

UBS has appointed James Palmer as its new head of equity capital markets for the Americas, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

Palmer, previously a managing director in the group, will report to head of corporate client solutions for the Americas, Steve Cummings, and the global head of equity capital markets, Sam Kendall.

FROB

The bank restructuring fund in Spain ousted the management team of nationalized lender Catalunya Banc on Friday and said it was bringing in former BBVA executive Jose Carlos Pla as new chairman.

HSBC

The bank appointed Allegra Berman as Global Head of public sector, global banking. The company also named Christian Deseglise as Global Head of central bank and reserve managers coverage. Berman and Deseglise will be based in London.