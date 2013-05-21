MOVES- M&G Investments, Milton Group, BCS Financial Group

May 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The bank appointed James Vargo senior vice president and business development officer of its commercial banking team in Chicago. Vargo will work with middle market companies, those with at least $20 million annual revenue, the bank said.

M&G INVESTMENTS

The investment manager appointed Andrius Isciukas to its retail fixed-interest team. Andrius most recently served as a global high-yield analyst at HSBC Asset Management.

MILTON GROUP PLC

The UK-based fund manager appointed Jim Davies as non-executive chairman of its Liverpool-based regulated entity, Milton Capital Partners Ltd. Davies most recently served as senior partner of London-based law firm DWF.

BANK OF MONTREAL

U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Jacobson will join Canada’s fourth-largest bank as vice-chairman after he leaves his diplomatic post, BMO said on Tuesday. Jacobson will join the bank in October.

BCS FINANCIAL GROUP

The Russian asset manager named Dipak Rajani as director of International Prime Brokerage Sales and Timur Salikov as a senior oil and gas analyst. Rajani most recently served as head of Prime Brokerage Execution Sales at BNP Paribas, while Timur joins from Morgan Stanley, where he served as co-head of the bank’s CEEMEA oil and gas research team in London.

CAPITAL GROUP PLC

The Los Angeles-based investment manager appointed Vlasta Gregis as business development manager for Italy and Grant Leon as head of sales for its private wealth distribution business. Gregis most recently served at Aviva Investors and Leon at Aberdeen Asset Management.

HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P.

The Dallas-based investment adviser appointed Jun Park as a director of business development, Korea. Park, who most recently served at Woori Financial Principal Investment in Seoul, will be responsible for business development and investor relations support.

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC

The investment management company appointed Arif Husain, previously with AllianceBernstein, as the head of international fixed income. Husain, who will start on August 30, will be based in London.

NEWTON

The London-based global asset management subsidiary of Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Khuram Sharih to its global fixed-income team as a high-yield analyst. Sharih, who joins from Cairn Capital Limited, will analyze global high yield investment opportunities for Newton.