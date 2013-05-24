MOVES-Bank of America Merrill Lynch

May 24 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The investment manager appointed Tracy Caliendo as managing director and head of Americas equity hedge fund services. Caliendo most recently served at Goldman Sachs as co-head of Americas electronic trading sales and coverage.

MORGAN STANLEY

The bank has named Jerome Leleu and Mille Cheng as co-heads of Asia Pacific equity capital markets in a shakeup of its management of that division, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Friday.

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL

Raiffeisen Chief Executive Herbert Stepic resigned on Friday in what he called an effort to spare the bank he built into an eastern European powerhouse from damaging publicity over his personal property deals.