MOVES-J.P. Morgan, Brooks Macdonald, BlackRock, Edmond De Rothschild

May 28 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch has hired a veteran financial adviser from Credit Suisse to join its private wealth management office in Midtown Manhattan.

BROOKS MACDONALD INTERNATIONAL

The UK-based asset manager said it formed a new business development team in Jersey, with the appointment of Richard Hughes as head of business development and Chris Donoghue as senior business development manager. Hughes most recently served at Vistra as business development director, while Donoghue worked at HSBC Private Bank as head of its investment group in Jersey.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The bank’s former chief executive of its Middle East and Africa business is joining Abu Dhabi-based First Gulf Bank (FGB).

BLACKROCK INC

The New York-based investment manager appointed Daniel Whitestone as a director to the BlackRock UK small/mid cap equities team with effect from June 1. Whitestone joins from UBS, where he was the head of the UK small/mid-cap sales desk.

J.P. MORGAN

The investment banker hired David Leahy as managing director and head of Asia-Pacific prime services sales. Leahy most recently worked at Credit Suisse as head of hedge fund and institutional coverage for prime services in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

It also hired Travis Machen to lead its Financial Institutions Group, which is part of its Commercial Banking business. Machen last worked with Morgan Stanley where he served as Co-Head of the North American Banks Group in its Investment Banking Division.

BNY MELLON CORP

The London-based investment manager appointed Jeff Pamplin as head of client service management in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for its alternative investment services business. Pamplin joins from State Street Corp, where he led the integration of their Goldman Sachs administration services acquisition.

EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD GROUP

The Geneva-based asset manager appointed Xing Hu as head of Chinese equities. Hu, who will be based in Hong Kong, most recently served at Manulife Teda Asset Management as head of its global investment division.

VALAD EUROPE

The real estate investment manager appointed Greg Benhamou as head of investor relations. Benhamou joins from GE Capital Real Estate, where he held a number of roles including head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) investor relations and European business development director.

INDUSTRY FUNDS MANAGEMENT (IFM)

The investment manager appointed Nicolas Villen as an external senior adviser to its global infrastructure fund.

Villen most recently served at Ferrovial as chief executive of Ferrovial Aeropuertos, the airport division of Ferrovial.

FISKER AUTOMOTIVE

Venture capitalist Ray Lane resigned from “green” car startup Fisker Automotive’s board of directors late last week, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers confirmed on Tuesday.

GREEN INVESTMENT BANK

The bank appointed Christine Brockwell as managing director of offshore wind and Gregor Paterson-Jones as managing director of Non Domestic Energy Efficiency (NDEE).