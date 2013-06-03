CORRECTED-MOVES-LaSalle Investment, Berenberg, Coutts (May 30)

(Corrects first item to say the appointment was made by J.P. Morgan Private Bank, not J.P. Morgan)

May 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK

The wealth management business of investment firm J.P. Morgan appointed John Elmes as a managing director and senior business adviser. Elmes will be based in New York.

LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC

The London-based real estate investment manager, a unit of Jones Lang LaSalle Group, appointed Tiziana Galassini as chief operating officer and head of product development of its client capital group.

Galassini joins from Morgan Stanley, where she worked in the investment banking division and was a part of the real estate banking and advisory team.

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION (IMA)

The trade body for asset managers appointed Annette Spencer as director of communications. Spencer joins on July 1 from Salans LLP, where she was global head of media relations.

NOMURA HOLDINGS

The Japanese brokerage appointed Tom Jarck as a managing director and co-head of Equity Index Trading. Jarck will be primarily responsible for trading sector indices, ETFs and VIX-related products.

Jarck joins Nomura from Deutsche Bank where he worked as head of Index Flow Volatility Trading.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The wealth management business of BNY Mellon appointed Catherine Irby Arnold as senior director in the firm’s Seattle office.

Prior to joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Arnold served the Private Bank of Union Bank in Seattle as Pacific Northwest team leader and private client advisor.

BERENBERG BANK

The Hamburg-based investment banker appointed Iro Papadopoulou as banks specialist sales, Richard Payman as an equity salesman and Anita Surana as an equity salesperson.

Papadopoulou joins from UBS, Payman most recently served at Hamilton Court Capital and Surana joins from ABN Amro/RBS.

COUTTS

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group named Sarah Wyse as managing director, head of marketing and UK business development. Wyse joined Coutts two years ago as a consultant. Prior to that, Wyse worked for WPP Plc, running and developing a multitude of agency businesses for the worldwide group.

CANACCORD GENUITY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The Canadian wealth manager, a unit of banking firm Canaccord Financial Inc, named Chris Colclough as head of portfolio management.

Colclough joined the business in 2009 as a senior investment manager.

TMX Group

The operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange appointed Deana Djurdjevic as senior vice president, Equities Trading.

Djurdjevic joined TMX Group following the acquisition of Alpha Trading Systems Inc, where she served most recently as Chief Trading and Data Officer.

ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The UK-based investment management firm appointed Richard Pursglove as head of retail. Pursglove will be joining Artemis in September. (Compiled by Vijay Vishwas and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)