MOVES-Bank of China, Natixis, AlixPartners, KPMG
May 31, 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF CHINA LTD

Bank of China Ltd has appointed Tian Guoli as chairman of its board of directors, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.

NATIXIS SA

The French corporate and investment bank appointed Patrick Artus as chief economist and member of the executive committee.

ALIXPARTNERS

The business advisory appointed Dennis Cassidy as managing director and co-lead of the firm’s energy practice. Dennis was most recently a vice president in the global oil, gas and chemicals practice at Booz & Co.

KPMG

Manal Corwin has rejoined KPMG from the U.S. Department of Treasury as the national service line leader for international corporate services and principal-in-charge, Washington National Tax-International Tax Policy.

