MOVES-Nomura, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

June 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT

The Tokyo-based mutual fund manager named Takumi Shibata chairman, effective July 1, in an appointment it said would bolster governance ahead of a planned listing of its shares. Shibata will assume the post from Charles Beazley, who will stay as president and CEO. Shibata resigned as chief operating officer of Nomura Holdings Inc last year but stayed on as an adviser before closing out his 37-year career with the group in March.

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LTD (HKEx)

Martin Abbott quit as chief of the London Metal Exchange (LME) on Thursday, six months after triumphantly steering a sale to Hong Kong owners of the world’s biggest marketplace for materials such as copper and zinc.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The bank is bringing back its former head of municipal research after last week’s departure of its three top municipal analysts. Philip Fischer, who ran the group from 2004 to 2009, will rejoin the firm on Monday, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The bank has expanded its independent adviser division in Texas with a veteran hire from rival brokerage firm UBS Wealth Management Americas.

LEGG MASON INC

The asset manager on Thursday named a former search firm adviser and the former leader of General Electric Co’s asset management business to its board, replacing two directors who will step down in July.

OTKRITIE CAPITAL

The investment banking arm of Otkritie Financial Corp named Nikolay Katorzhnov as chief executive. Katorzhnov, who joined Otkritie in 2009, will oversee Otkritie Financial Corps’s investment banking and institutional brokerage business. The firm also named Georgy Mirel as head of equities at Otkritie Capital and Konstantin Tserazov as head of fixed income.

STANDARD BANK GROUP

The bank appointed Tim Clarke as head of mining and metals research and Kim Silberman as South Africa economist. Clarke will join the group in early September and Silberman in July.

MACQUARIE SECURITIES

The institutional equities arm of Macquarie Group appointed Bharat Rawla as managing director and head of Macquarie Securities India. Rawla joins Macquarie from Morgan Stanley in London where he was managing director.