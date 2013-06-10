MOVES-BNY Mellon, Baring Asset Management, T. Bailey

June 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The wealth management business of BNY Mellon appointed Megan Gorman to the newly created role of senior director working with ultra high-net-worth wealth management clients in Northern California.

Gorman joined BNY Mellon Wealth Management in February. Prior to that she served as vice-president, financial counseling, at Ayco Co, a Goldman Sachs company.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment manager appointed Staffan Lindfeldt as head of global emerging market equities and Isabelle Alexander as investment manager in the global emerging market equities team.

Lindfeldt joins from Handelsbanken Asset Management in Stockholm where he was chief portfolio manager for global emerging markets (GEM), while Alexander joins from Pictet Asset Management where she was a portfolio manager in the GEM team.

T. BAILEY ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

The Nottingham, UK-based firm appointed Peter Askew as a senior fund manager to work alongside Elliot Farley, co-managing the T. Bailey Growth Fund, T. Bailey Dynamic Cautious Managed Fund and T. Bailey Defensive Cautious Managed Fund.