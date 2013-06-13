FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Nasdaq OMX Group, Aon Risk Solutions
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

MOVES-Nasdaq OMX Group, Aon Risk Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NASDAQ OMX GROUP

The No.2 U.S. stock market appointed Tom Wittman to head the exchange. Wittman will manage the products of the exchange operator and pricing for U.S. equities and derivatives. He has been the president of Nasdaq OMX PHLX since 2008.

INDUSTRY FUNDS MANAGEMENT

The Melbourne-based investment manager appointed Linda Cunningham as investment director based in Melbourne and Hannah Lindberg as investment analyst based in London, as part of its debt investments team. Cunningham was chief manager of commercial lending at AMP Capital and Lindberg was assistant vice president for restructuring business support at Barclays Plc.

AON RISK SOLUTIONS

The global risk management business of Aon Plc appointed Ray Gallagher as senior vice president-client engagement in its Los Angeles office.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
