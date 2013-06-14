MOVES-JP Morgan, AllenbridgeEpic, SAV Credit

June 14 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JP MORGAN CHASE & CO

The investment bank said Chief Risk Officer John Hogan will hold a new title of chairman of risk and his deputy, Ashley Bacon, will take over as chief risk officer. Hogan was appointed chief risk officer in January 2012.

ALLENBRIDGEEPIC INVESTMENT ADVISERS LTD

The investment adviser to UK pension funds has appointed John Harrison as senior adviser. Harrison has over 30 years experience in UK institutional investment.

SAV CREDIT LIMITED

Kent-based independent credit card provider SAV Credit has appointed Sanjay Sharma to a newly-created role of chief operating officer, while Doug Richards has been appointed as chief financial officer.

Prior to this, Sharma was chief operating officer at Austrian bank Bawag PSK, while Richards was the chief executive officer at CMC Markets.