MOVES- UBS, Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, Legal & General, Frontier

June 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS AG

The Swiss bank appointed Junya Nishiwaki as managing director of UBS Securities Japan Co Ltd. Nishiwaki will be in charge of client coverage, M&A advisory and financing services in Japan. He joins UBS from Goldman Sachs, where he was head of the general industry group in the company’s investment banking division in Japan.

MIZRAHI-TEFAHOT BANK

The board of directors of Israel’s fourth-largest bank named Eldad Fresher as its chief executive officer effective end of August. Fresher is currently the bank’s chief financial officer and will replace Eli Yones.

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC

The investment and risk management company promoted Mark Gregory, head of its savings business, as group chief financial officer effective July 1.

FRONTIER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The multi-asset investment company appointed Christopher Cade as head of UK sales and Darren Hymos as senior business development manager. Prior to this, Cade held senior roles at Skandia and Baring Asset Management in the UK, while Hymos worked at Cofunds and Investec.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS

The investment management company appointed Jill Barber as head of institutional business for UK and Ireland. Barber will join the company at the end of August. Barber was previously the head of consultant relations at Hermes Fund Managers.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS

The asset management company appointed Joseph Gelly as managing director of its Canada Institutional business. Prior to this, Gelly served as managing director, fiduciary solutions at the company’s Americas institutional business.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management business of BNY Mellon hired Eric M Stein as senior director for business development based in Miami. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Stein served as a wealth adviser at BB&T Bank in Miami.