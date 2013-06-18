FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Goldman Sachs, Willis Group, MilleniumAssociates
June 18, 2013 / 10:52 AM / 4 years ago

MOVES-Goldman Sachs, Willis Group, MilleniumAssociates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP

The investment bank appointed Ian Gilday as head of originations for collateralised loan obligations (CLO‘s) in the EMEA region. Gilday is a former head of the company’s EMEA syndicate and leveraged capital markets. Littleton Glover will replace Gilday at the EMEA leveraged finance origination team.

WILLIS NORTH AMERICA

The unit of insurance brokerage Willis Group Holdings Plc appointed Kristen Foley as client advocate and senior vice-president of property & casualty, Willis of Northern California.

Foley previously held leadership roles with American International Group, Marsh Risk & Insurance Services and Royal & SunAlliance.

MILLENIUMASSOCIATES AG

The corporate finance advisory firm appointed Pierre Fischer to its panel of senior advisers. Prior to this, Fischer was CEO of Swiss private lender Banque Safdie.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
