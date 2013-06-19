FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2013 / 12:56 PM / in 4 years

MOVES-3i, BNY Mellon, Incapital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

3I GROUP PLC

The British buyout firm said David Whileman, partner and managing director of the company’s UK private equity operations, and Tomas Ekman, head of its private equity operations in the Nordic region, have quit the company.

3i also announced the appointment of Fredrik Karlsson and Mattias Eklund as co-heads of the Nordic team from July 1.

BNY MELLON CORP

The investment management company appointed Michael Chan as head of asset servicing for the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to this, Chan was managing director and head of sales for the company’s asset servicing business in Asia.

INCAPITAL

The underwriter and distributor of fixed income and other financial products hired Patrick Dwyer as vice-president, national sales manager for the Wire and Regional Business Development Channel. It also named Chris Solodyna as manager of business development consultants.

Solodyna and Dwyer will be based out of the firm’s Boca Raton, Florida, office.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
