MOVES-American Express, Bank Hapoalim, BNY Mellon, EverBank

June 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AMERICAN EXPRESS CO

The credit card company named Jeffrey Campbell as its chief financial officer, replacing Daniel Henry, who will retire later this year. Campbell, 52, was most recently executive vice-president and CFO of healthcare services provider McKesson Corp.

Campbell will join American Express next month as executive vice president, finance. He will assume CFO duties in early August after the company completes its financial filings for the second quarter.

BANK HAPOALIM BM

Israel’s largest lender nominated Yadin Antebi as chief financial officer to replace Raz Oz, who quit the company. Prior to this, Antebi was chief executive of DS Investment House. The appointment needs to be approved by the Bank of Israel.

BNY MELLON CORP

The investment management company appointed Robert Kung as country executive for its operations in China. Kung will replace Sunny Sen who will return to the company’s headquarters in New York to work with Asian clients in the United States.

SARASIN & PARTNERS LLP

The asset management company appointed Natasha Landell-Mills as head of ESG research. Natasha joins Sarasin from USS Investment management where she was a senior analyst.

EVERBANK COMMERCIAL FINANCE INC

The asset-based lender appointed Michael Chard as a relationship manager in its office products team for the Mountain States and Minnesota region. Prior to joining EverBank, Chard was regional sales manager at GE Capital.