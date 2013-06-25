MOVES-Emirates NBD, RBS, ANZ, Amundi, Thomas Miller Investment

June 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

U.S. BANCORP

U.S. Bank Wealth Management appointed Scott Wiley as senior private banking officer for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank.

Wiley joins from Wells Fargo Private Bank where he worked as vice president of senior private banking.

STEPHENS INC

The Chicago-based equity research firm hired Mohan Naidu as a vice president and research analyst covering the healthcare information technology (HCIT) sector.

Naidu joins from Piper Jaffray & Co where he had worked as an equity research analyst in healthcare services and HCIT.

EMIRATES NBD

Dubai’s largest bank appointed Shayne Nelson as group chief executive. Nelson, currently the head of Standard Chartered’s private banking unit, will take over from Rick Pudner.

RBS PLC

The bank appointed Carole Berndt as global head of transaction services. Berndt joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where she was EMEA head of transaction banking.

ANZ BANKING GROUP LTD

The largest retail bank in New Zealand appointed Graeme Liebelt to the bank’s board of directors. Liebelt was earlier chief executive director at mining services company Orica Ltd.

AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management company appointed Mark Miller as head of UK Institutional and Jerry Devlin as head of UK distribution. Miller joins Amundi from Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, while Devlin joins from Macquarie.

THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT

The asset management company appointed Matthew Lonsdale as head of intermediary business development. Prior to this, Lonsdale was head of business development at Psigma Investment Management Ltd.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management company appointed Andrea Kaempf as personal trust managing director for The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank, a part of U.S. Bank Wealth Management. Prior to this, Kaempf worked with the Bank of America.