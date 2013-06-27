FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-JP Morgan, Barclays, BNY Mellon
June 27, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 4 years

MOVES-JP Morgan, Barclays, BNY Mellon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN

The investment bank appointed Karine Thierry-Wilkinson as senior banker for its private banking team in France. Prior to joining JP Morgan, Wilkinson was a private banker at Nueflize OBC, part of the ABN Amro group.

BARCLAYS PLC

The financial services provider appointed John Chang as country manager for Barclays Korea. Chang, who was head of equities in Korea, replaces Joe Shin.

BNY MELLON

The investment management company appointed Michael Barron, Marisa Facciolo and Kevin Leigh as senior directors for business development at its wealth management business. Barron was a director at ICC Capital Management, while Facciolo was a wealth strategist at Northern Trust. Leigh was working as an investment banker with Griffin Financial Group.

