June 28, 2013 / 1:37 PM / 4 years ago

MOVES-Standard Chartered, Brit Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BRIT INSURANCE HOLDINGS BV

The Amsterdam-based insurance and reinsurance company appointed Joy Ferneyhough to a newly created role of director of strategy and corporate development.

Ferneyhough joins from Espirito Santo Investment Bank where she was head of insurance equity research.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank appointed Don Robertson as chief executive officer for Canada. Robertson was earlier head of the bank’s Canadian natural resources advisory team.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
