MOVES-StanChart, FIS, RSA, LaSalle, Baring, Thomas Miller

July 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The investment banker named Jennifer Boussuge as head of global transaction services (GTS) for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Boussuge has been with the company for more than 19 years, most recently serving as head of global sales for GTS.

NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC

The stock exchanges operator appointed David Krein as managing director of Nasdaq Global Indexes.

Krein was previously senior director of product development and analytics for Dow Jones Indexes.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The global bank appointed Mike Garcia as head of Hong Kong equities sales trading, and Jamie White as director, equities sales trading. Both Garcia and White will report to Richard Stone, global head of equities sales trading.

FIS

The banking and payments technology provider appointed Guy Hains as head of its market team, which comprises institutions with an average asset size of $300 billion. Prior to joining FIS, Hains spent nearly 10 years at CSC, a global information technology organization, most recently as president of CSC International.

RSA

The global insurer appointed David Coughlan as group underwriting director. Coughlan has over 24 years experience in the insurance industry and has been with RSA since 2008, most recently as underwriting and claims director for emerging markets.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The international investment management firm appointed Eric Lee as its chief financial officer for Asia. He is based in Hong Kong and reports jointly to Julian Swayne, CFO, Barings, and Gerry Ng, chief executive, Baring Asset Management (Asia) Ltd.

THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT (ISLE OF MAN) LTD

The unit of Thomas Miller Group of Cos has appointed Tom Richards to the role of director. Tom is also head of private investment management (offshore). Tom joined Thomas Miller Investment in 2012 and was originally a Royal Air Force pilot before he started his career in investment management.

LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC

The investment management company appointed Gary Moore as European head of strategic partnerships, effective July 15. Moore will work closely with LaSalle’s client capital group and acquisitions teams, focusing on the specific investment needs of LaSalle’s major institutional investor clients. Moore, to be based in London, will report to Jon Zehner, global head of the client capital group, and Simon Marrison, Europe CEO.