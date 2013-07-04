FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BofA Merrill, BNY Mellon, RBC Wealth Management, ANZ
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 4, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 4 years

MOVES-BofA Merrill, BNY Mellon, RBC Wealth Management, ANZ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The research division of Bank of America Merrill Lynch hired Shusuke Yamada as chief Japan FX strategist on July 1, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. A spokesman at the bank confirmed the move. Yamada, who joined from PIMCO Japan Ltd, reports to Eiichi Katayama, head of Japan Research and Adarsh Sinha, head of Asia Pacific G10 FX strategy.

BNY MELLON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment management division of Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Mark Speciale as the head institutional distribution for Asia-Pacific.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The division of the Royal Bank of Canada , said on Wednesday it hired a team of advisers from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, expanding its footprint in New Jersey.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD

The bank appointed Glenn Maguire as chief economist responsible for economic research in South and South-East Asia and the Pacific. Maguire joins the ANZ from Société Générale.

VIEWPOINT FINANCIAL GROUP INC

The holding company for ViewPoint Bank, N.A, said on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer Pathie Mckee will resign, effective July 31.

KCG HOLDINGS INC

The firm said on Wednesday Tom Joyce resigned from his role as executive chairman of the board of directors.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.